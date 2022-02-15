Could Desktop Metal Inc.’s (NYSE: DM) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 4.59 million shares of the Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE:DM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.95, and it changed around -$0.12 or -2.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.27B. DM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.03, offering almost -736.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.72% since then. We note from Desktop Metal Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 6.37 million.

Desktop Metal Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended DM as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Desktop Metal Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE:DM) trade information

Instantly DM has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.52 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.61%. The company’s shares are currently down -20.20% year-to-date, but still down -1.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE:DM) is -9.20% down in the 30-day period.

Desktop Metal Inc. (DM) estimates and forecasts

Desktop Metal Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -49.29 percent over the past six months and at a 54.39% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 38.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -12.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -433.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 522.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $46.35 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Desktop Metal Inc. to make $52 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $16.47 million and $11.31 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 181.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 359.60%.

Desktop Metal Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -396.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 46.00% per year for the next five years.

DM Dividends

Desktop Metal Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 14 and March 18.

Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE:DM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.84% of Desktop Metal Inc. shares, and 41.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.03%. Desktop Metal Inc. stock is held by 275 institutions, with KPCB XVI Associates, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 5.63% of the shares, which is about 17.5 million shares worth $125.45 million.

NEA Management Company, LLC, with 4.63% or 14.41 million shares worth $103.3 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 4.78 million shares worth $31.18 million, making up 1.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.47 million shares worth around $32.05 million, which represents about 1.44% of the total shares outstanding.