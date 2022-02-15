Could Continental Resources Inc.’s (NYSE: CLR) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In today’s recent session, 2.86 million shares of the Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR) have been traded, and its beta is 2.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $51.04, and it changed around -$6.32 or -11.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.57B. CLR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $60.16, offering almost -17.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $21.61, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 57.66% since then. We note from Continental Resources Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.68 million.

Continental Resources Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 16 recommended CLR as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Continental Resources Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.72 for the current quarter.

Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR) trade information

Instantly CLR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -11.01% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 60.16 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.16%. The company’s shares are currently up 28.15% year-to-date, but still up 0.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR) is 13.85% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $58.86, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 13.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CLR is forecast to be at a low of $44.00 and a high of $80.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -56.74% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 13.79% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) estimates and forecasts

Continental Resources Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 63.51 percent over the past six months and at a 61.37% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 847.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 118.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 112.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.69 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Continental Resources Inc. to make $1.79 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $837.64 million and $1.22 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 101.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 47.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -11.50%. Continental Resources Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -179.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 28.20% per year for the next five years.

CLR Dividends

Continental Resources Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.39 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.80. It is important to note, however, that the 1.39% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 83.12% of Continental Resources Inc. shares, and 13.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.87%. Continental Resources Inc. stock is held by 432 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 1.89% of the shares, which is about 6.91 million shares worth $318.68 million.

Smead Capital Management, Inc., with 1.52% or 5.55 million shares worth $256.15 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smead Funds Trust-Smead Value Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2021. The former held 4.51 million shares worth $177.13 million, making up 1.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF held roughly 2.1 million shares worth around $96.76 million, which represents about 0.57% of the total shares outstanding.