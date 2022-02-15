Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 1.18 million shares of the Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) have been traded, and its beta is 1.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.16, and it changed around -$0.14 or -2.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.29B. CDE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.14, offering almost -115.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.30, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.67% since then. We note from Coeur Mining Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.62 million.

Coeur Mining Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended CDE as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Coeur Mining Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter.

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) trade information

Instantly CDE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.55% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.33 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.19%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.16% year-to-date, but still up 10.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) is 2.12% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.72% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CDE is forecast to be at a low of $5.25 and a high of $11.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -113.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) estimates and forecasts

Coeur Mining Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -21.60 percent over the past six months and at a -66.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -5.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -62.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -16.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $208.85 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Coeur Mining Inc. to make $213.2 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $228.32 million and $207.03 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -8.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.40%.

CDE Dividends

Coeur Mining Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 16.

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.37% of Coeur Mining Inc. shares, and 73.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.23%. Coeur Mining Inc. stock is held by 321 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 8.71% of the shares, which is about 22.38 million shares worth $138.09 million.

Van Eck Associates Corporation, with 8.66% or 22.25 million shares worth $112.16 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.