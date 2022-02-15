CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In today’s recent session, 0.86 million shares of the CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.19, and it changed around $0.09 or 0.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.29B. CNX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.26, offering almost -0.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.41, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 35.7% since then. We note from CNX Resources Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.15 million.

CNX Resources Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended CNX as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. CNX Resources Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter.

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) trade information

Instantly CNX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.59% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.26 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.43%. The company’s shares are currently up 17.09% year-to-date, but still up 4.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) is 5.85% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 27.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.53 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.64, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CNX is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $27.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -66.77% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 7.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) estimates and forecasts

CNX Resources Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 42.48 percent over the past six months and at a 20.50% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 157.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 57.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 49.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $575.06 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect CNX Resources Corporation to make $539.87 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $626.7 million and $403.27 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -8.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 33.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 0.80%. CNX Resources Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 4.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 35.70% per year for the next five years.

CNX Dividends

CNX Resources Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 02.

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.49% of CNX Resources Corporation shares, and 94.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.79%. CNX Resources Corporation stock is held by 396 institutions, with Southeastern Asset Management Inc/tn/ being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 13.34% of the shares, which is about 28.16 million shares worth $355.44 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 12.17% or 25.7 million shares worth $324.32 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund and Longleaf Partners Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 8.1 million shares worth $102.21 million, making up 3.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Longleaf Partners Fund held roughly 6.72 million shares worth around $84.85 million, which represents about 3.18% of the total shares outstanding.