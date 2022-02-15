Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA): Decline Of -341.48% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2022

In the last trading session, 1.21 million shares of the Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) were traded, and its beta was 0.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $48.70, and it changed around -$2.31 or -4.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.03B. SAVA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $146.16, offering almost -200.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $31.44, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.44% since then. We note from Cassava Sciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.12 million.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) trade information

Instantly SAVA has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 62.49 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.07%. The company’s shares are currently up 11.44% year-to-date, but still up 3.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) is 6.59% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.51 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $130.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 62.61% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SAVA is forecast to be at a low of $72.00 and a high of $215.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -341.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -47.84% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) estimates and forecasts

Cassava Sciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -58.26 percent over the past six months and at a -266.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 35.40%.

SAVA Dividends

Cassava Sciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 21 and March 25.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.39% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares, and 30.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.16%. Cassava Sciences Inc. stock is held by 242 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 6.51% of the shares, which is about 2.6 million shares worth $161.65 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.93% or 1.97 million shares worth $122.56 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.09 million shares worth $67.51 million, making up 2.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.89 million shares worth around $38.29 million, which represents about 2.22% of the total shares outstanding.