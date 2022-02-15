Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In today’s recent session, 0.56 million shares of the Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $29.17, and it changed around $1.41 or 5.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.03B. GOOS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $53.64, offering almost -83.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $26.52, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 9.08% since then. We note from Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.42 million.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended GOOS as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) trade information

Instantly GOOS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.08% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 34.45 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.33%. The company’s shares are currently down -25.09% year-to-date, but still down -12.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) is -15.96% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.23, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.65% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GOOS is forecast to be at a low of $23.65 and a high of $59.89. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -105.31% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 18.92% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) estimates and forecasts

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -23.12 percent over the past six months and at a 60.66% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 25.60%.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $174.85 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Canada Goose Holdings Inc. to make $53.94 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.60%. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -53.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 47.00% per year for the next five years.

GOOS Dividends

Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 11 and May 16.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.08% of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. shares, and 101.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.55%. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. stock is held by 235 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 17.13% of the shares, which is about 9.59 million shares worth $342.01 million.

FMR, LLC, with 7.98% or 4.46 million shares worth $159.24 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-International Advantage Port and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-International Opportunity Port were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 4.79 million shares worth $170.85 million, making up 8.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-International Opportunity Port held roughly 3.24 million shares worth around $115.41 million, which represents about 5.78% of the total shares outstanding.