Can Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 1.05 million shares of the Spire Global Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.04, and it changed around -$0.21 or -6.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $456.55M. SPIR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.50, offering almost -541.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.88% since then. We note from Spire Global Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.11 million.

Spire Global Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SPIR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Spire Global Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) trade information

Instantly SPIR has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.52 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.64%. The company’s shares are currently down -10.06% year-to-date, but still up 10.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Spire Global Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) is 21.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.87 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.79 day(s).

Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $12.9 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Spire Global Inc. to make $16.05 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

SPIR Dividends

Spire Global Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE:SPIR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.79% of Spire Global Inc. shares, and 29.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 34.31%. Spire Global Inc. stock is held by 51 institutions, with Deer IX & Co. Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 5.44% of the shares, which is about 7.28 million shares worth $91.19 million.

Tiger Global Management, LLC, with 3.74% or 5.0 million shares worth $62.65 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Institutional Index-Inst Total Stock Market Ind were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.61 million shares worth $7.62 million, making up 0.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Institutional Index-Inst Total Stock Market Ind held roughly 15513.0 shares worth around $0.19 million, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.