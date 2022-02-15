BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 1.01 million shares of the BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $30.05, and it changed around -$0.96 or -3.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.20B. BIGC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $77.37, offering almost -157.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $25.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.78% since then. We note from BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.58 million.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) trade information

Instantly BIGC has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 33.80 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.09%. The company’s shares are currently down -15.04% year-to-date, but still down -3.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) is -4.42% down in the 30-day period.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) estimates and forecasts

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -48.88 percent over the past six months and at a 63.29% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -1.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 42.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $61.82 million in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect BigCommerce Holdings Inc. to make $63.83 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $43.14 million and $46.66 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 43.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 36.80%.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 25.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 34.70% per year for the next five years.

BIGC Dividends

BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 25.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.65% of BigCommerce Holdings Inc. shares, and 87.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.17%. BigCommerce Holdings Inc. stock is held by 290 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 7.09% of the shares, which is about 5.08 million shares worth $257.28 million.

Matrix Capital Management, with 6.56% or 4.7 million shares worth $238.01 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Alger Small Cap Focus Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.52 million shares worth $76.72 million, making up 2.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Alger Small Cap Focus Fund held roughly 1.37 million shares worth around $63.36 million, which represents about 1.91% of the total shares outstanding.