BARK Inc. (NYSE: BARK) Shares Could Drop Up To -312.98%

In the last trading session, 2.68 million shares of the BARK Inc. (NYSE:BARK) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.39, and it changed around -$0.07 or -2.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $683.86M. BARK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.25, offering almost -408.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.62% since then. We note from BARK Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.00 million.

BARK Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BARK as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. BARK Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

BARK Inc. (NYSE:BARK) trade information

Instantly BARK has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.37 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.43%. The company’s shares are currently down -19.67% year-to-date, but still down -9.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, BARK Inc. (NYSE:BARK) is -18.90% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 73.92% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BARK is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $14.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -312.98% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -253.98% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BARK Inc. (BARK) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $137.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect BARK Inc. to make $138.85 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

BARK Dividends

BARK Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 14 and February 18.

BARK Inc. (NYSE:BARK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.11% of BARK Inc. shares, and 48.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.02%. BARK Inc. stock is held by 99 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 7.01% of the shares, which is about 12.05 million shares worth $82.63 million.

Founders Circle Capital Llc, with 4.62% or 7.94 million shares worth $54.49 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and ProShares Tr-OnLine Retail ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 3.0 million shares worth $22.1 million, making up 1.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ProShares Tr-OnLine Retail ETF held roughly 2.73 million shares worth around $14.63 million, which represents about 1.59% of the total shares outstanding.