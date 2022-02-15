Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.96 million shares of the Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.08, and it changed around -$0.21 or -3.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.18B. AUR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.77, offering almost -249.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.94, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.44% since then. We note from Aurora Innovation Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.56 million.

Aurora Innovation Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended AUR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Aurora Innovation Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) trade information

Instantly AUR has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.16 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.53%. The company’s shares are currently down -54.88% year-to-date, but still down -2.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) is -32.98% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.31, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 58.73% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AUR is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -293.7% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -18.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $44.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Aurora Innovation Inc. to make $12.75 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

AUR Dividends

Aurora Innovation Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.95% of Aurora Innovation Inc. shares, and 17.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.78%. Aurora Innovation Inc. stock is held by 116 institutions, with Third Point, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 1.19% of the shares, which is about 7.65 million shares worth $75.94 million.

Citadel Advisors LLC, with 0.90% or 5.81 million shares worth $57.69 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Merger Fund, The and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.52 million shares worth $5.17 million, making up 0.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd held roughly 0.17 million shares worth around $1.64 million, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.