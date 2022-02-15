Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In today’s recent session, 1.83 million shares of the Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) have been traded, and its beta is 4.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.76, and it changed around -$0.38 or -1.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.12B. AR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.03, offering almost -11.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.03, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 59.36% since then. We note from Antero Resources Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 7.11 million.

Antero Resources Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended AR as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Antero Resources Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.69 for the current quarter.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) trade information

Instantly AR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.88% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.56 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.89%. The company’s shares are currently up 15.09% year-to-date, but still down -1.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) is 1.00% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.56, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 28.3% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AR is forecast to be at a low of $21.00 and a high of $33.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -67.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) estimates and forecasts

Antero Resources Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 60.22 percent over the past six months and at a 382.14% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 2,400.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 72.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 30.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.45 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Antero Resources Corporation to make $1.48 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.31 billion and $1.2 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 22.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -27.40%.

AR Dividends

Antero Resources Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 16.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.53% of Antero Resources Corporation shares, and 77.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.14%. Antero Resources Corporation stock is held by 373 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 8.31% of the shares, which is about 26.08 million shares worth $490.58 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.22% or 25.81 million shares worth $485.5 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 7.57 million shares worth $142.38 million, making up 2.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 6.84 million shares worth around $120.06 million, which represents about 2.18% of the total shares outstanding.