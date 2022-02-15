Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 1.31 million shares of the Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) have been traded, and its beta is 1.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.86, and it changed around $1.71 or 8.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.49B. AMKR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.50, offering almost -29.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.04, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 21.08% since then. We note from Amkor Technology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 946.28K.

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) trade information

Instantly AMKR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 8.09% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 23.37 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.18%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.68% year-to-date, but still up 1.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) is -11.76% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.16 day(s).

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.35 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Amkor Technology Inc. to make $1.51 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.17 billion and $1.25 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 20.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 45.30%. Amkor Technology Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 177.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 21.44% per year for the next five years.

AMKR Dividends

Amkor Technology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and April 29. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.95 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.20. It is important to note, however, that the 0.95% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 60.32% of Amkor Technology Inc. shares, and 40.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.85%. Amkor Technology Inc. stock is held by 381 institutions, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 6.51% of the shares, which is about 15.93 million shares worth $397.43 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.85% or 11.86 million shares worth $295.85 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series and Capitol Ser Tr-Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 5.54 million shares worth $121.52 million, making up 2.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Capitol Ser Tr-Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity Fd held roughly 4.85 million shares worth around $104.48 million, which represents about 1.98% of the total shares outstanding.