American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 1.25 million shares of the American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) were traded, and its beta was 1.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.08, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $102.75M. AVCT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.29, offering almost -667.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.84, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.22% since then. We note from American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 20.52 million.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) trade information

Instantly AVCT has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.93% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3000 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.92%. The company’s shares are currently down -55.56% year-to-date, but still up 3.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) is -40.00% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 84.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AVCT is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -548.15% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -548.15% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AVCT Dividends

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 33.16% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. shares, and 23.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 35.35%. American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. stock is held by 23 institutions, with Verition Fund Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.51% of the shares, which is about 0.46 million shares worth $1.28 million.

Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC, with 0.23% or 0.2 million shares worth $0.57 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 96907.0 shares worth $0.27 million, making up 0.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 29939.0 shares worth around $83529.0, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.