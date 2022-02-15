Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPP) In 2022: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In the last trading session, 2.39 million shares of the Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.81, and it changed around $0.33 or 22.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $275.66M. ALPP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.20, offering almost -353.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.28% since then. We note from Alpine 4 Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.62 million.

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP) trade information

Instantly ALPP has showed a green trend with a performance of 22.30% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8500 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.16%. The company’s shares are currently down -5.73% year-to-date, but still up 29.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP) is 13.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.02 day(s).

ALPP Dividends

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 04.

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.49% of Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. shares, and 5.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.80%. Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.58% of the shares, which is about 0.85 million shares worth $1.64 million.

AE Wealth Management LLC, with 0.11% or 0.16 million shares worth $0.31 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.