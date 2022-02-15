AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In today’s recent session, 17.42 million shares of the AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.74, and it changed around $0.17 or 10.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.96M. AGRI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.45, offering almost -385.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.12, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 35.63% since then. We note from AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 204.23K.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) trade information

Instantly AGRI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 10.83% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0400 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.71%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.52% year-to-date, but still up 10.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) is -16.04% up in the 30-day period.

AGRI Dividends

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.58% of AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. shares, and 0.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.95%. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. stock is held by 8 institutions, with Virtu Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.12% of the shares, which is about 18663.0 shares worth $41618.0.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.12% or 17646.0 shares worth $36703.0 as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

