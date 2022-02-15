Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AFIB) Stock Could Reward Investors With A Loss Of -318.6%

In the last trading session, 3.44 million shares of the Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.15, and it changed around $0.2 or 10.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $66.44M. AFIB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.63, offering almost -1045.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.91, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.16% since then. We note from Acutus Medical Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 537.89K.

Acutus Medical Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended AFIB as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Acutus Medical Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.84 for the current quarter.

Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) trade information

Instantly AFIB has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.3700 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.28%. The company’s shares are currently down -36.95% year-to-date, but still down -3.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) is -28.81% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.09 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 62.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AFIB is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -318.6% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -39.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Acutus Medical Inc. (AFIB) estimates and forecasts

Acutus Medical Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -82.11 percent over the past six months and at a 0.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 20.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 16.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 99.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.99 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Acutus Medical Inc. to make $4.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.57 million and $3.59 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 55.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 36.50%.

AFIB Dividends

Acutus Medical Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 16 and March 21.

Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.02% of Acutus Medical Inc. shares, and 79.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.35%. Acutus Medical Inc. stock is held by 112 institutions, with Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 9.47% of the shares, which is about 2.65 million shares worth $23.41 million.

Orbimed Advisors LLC., with 9.47% or 2.65 million shares worth $23.41 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Baron Discovery Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.6 million shares worth $14.14 million, making up 5.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baron Discovery Fund held roughly 1.14 million shares worth around $10.03 million, which represents about 4.06% of the total shares outstanding.