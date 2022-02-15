ACET Stock Forecast 2022: Adicet Bio Inc. Remains Weak With A Upside Of 56.2%

In the last trading session, 1.01 million shares of the Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) were traded, and its beta was 2.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.27, and it changed around -$1.36 or -8.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $540.98M. ACET currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.49, offering almost -29.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 56.2% since then. We note from Adicet Bio Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.21 million.

Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) trade information

Instantly ACET has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.70% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.93 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.42%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.41% year-to-date, but still up 9.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) is 0.35% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 53.97% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ACET is forecast to be at a low of $25.00 and a high of $35.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -145.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -75.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) estimates and forecasts

Adicet Bio Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 100.99 percent over the past six months and at a 60.48% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 4.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 31.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -58.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.12 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Adicet Bio Inc. to make $870k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -42.30%.

Adicet Bio Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 70.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 29.10% per year for the next five years.

ACET Dividends

Adicet Bio Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 09 and March 14.

Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.42% of Adicet Bio Inc. shares, and 60.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.81%. Adicet Bio Inc. stock is held by 103 institutions, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 22.63% of the shares, which is about 7.23 million shares worth $56.71 million.

Avidity Partners Management, LP, with 7.57% or 2.42 million shares worth $18.97 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.76 million shares worth $5.94 million, making up 2.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.49 million shares worth around $4.2 million, which represents about 1.53% of the total shares outstanding.