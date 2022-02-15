A Business Review Of Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) And Growth Forecast

In today’s recent session, 3.4 million shares of the Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) have been traded, and its beta is 0.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $36.65, and it changed around $0.96 or 2.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $29.53B. TWTR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $80.75, offering almost -120.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $32.05, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 12.55% since then. We note from Twitter Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 24.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.54 million.

Twitter Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 37 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 23 recommended TWTR as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Twitter Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter.

Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) trade information

Instantly TWTR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.69% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 39.10 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.27%. The company’s shares are currently down -17.42% year-to-date, but still down -0.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) is -7.78% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.88 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $45.38, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 19.24% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TWTR is forecast to be at a low of $30.00 and a high of $65.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -77.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 18.14% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Twitter Inc. (TWTR) estimates and forecasts

Twitter Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -44.04 percent over the past six months and at a 290.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -2.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -7.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 37.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 30 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.58 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 18 analysts expect Twitter Inc. to make $1.28 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.29 billion and $1.03 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 22.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 24.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -12.90%.

TWTR Dividends

Twitter Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 02.

Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.57% of Twitter Inc. shares, and 80.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.31%. Twitter Inc. stock is held by 1,310 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 9.18% of the shares, which is about 73.44 million shares worth $4.43 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.77% or 70.1 million shares worth $4.23 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 21.42 million shares worth $1.29 billion, making up 2.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 16.76 million shares worth around $1.01 billion, which represents about 2.10% of the total shares outstanding.