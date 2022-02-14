Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In the last trading session, 2.01 million shares of the Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) were traded, and its beta was 2.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.65, and it changed around -$0.19 or -6.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $106.40M. ZYNE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.09, offering almost -205.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.6% since then. We note from Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 927.62K.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) trade information

Instantly ZYNE has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.94 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.86%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.99% year-to-date, but still down -0.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) is 0.76% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.25 day(s).

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) estimates and forecasts

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -35.21 percent over the past six months and at a 48.95% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 21.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -30.00% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.60%.

ZYNE Dividends

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 08 and March 14.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.62% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 36.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.18%. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 75 institutions, with ETF Managers Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 10.83% of the shares, which is about 4.46 million shares worth $18.93 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.51% or 1.86 million shares worth $7.87 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 4.67 million shares worth $16.16 million, making up 11.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.13 million shares worth around $4.79 million, which represents about 2.74% of the total shares outstanding.