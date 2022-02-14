Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 1.12 million shares of the Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) have been traded, and its beta is 1.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.49, and it changed around -$0.76 or -9.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $285.86M. YMAB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $50.70, offering almost -576.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.50, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 13.22% since then. We note from Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 606.55K.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) trade information

Instantly YMAB has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -9.21% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.74 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.3%. The company’s shares are currently down -49.11% year-to-date, but still up 7.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) is -36.29% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.99 day(s).

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) estimates and forecasts

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -71.64 percent over the past six months and at a 60.94% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -41.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -180.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 73.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.12 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. to make $13.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $20.75 million and $5.38 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -46.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 158.20%.

YMAB Dividends

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.21% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 68.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.40%. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 178 institutions, with Wellington Management Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 9.80% of the shares, which is about 4.28 million shares worth $122.1 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.27% or 2.74 million shares worth $78.11 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 1.33 million shares worth $32.69 million, making up 3.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. held roughly 1.21 million shares worth around $29.71 million, which represents about 2.77% of the total shares outstanding.