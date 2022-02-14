Why Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.05 million shares of the Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) were traded, and its beta was 0.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.92, and it changed around -$0.08 or -8.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $54.94M. UBX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.97, offering almost -875.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.92, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive 0.0% since then. We note from Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.07 million.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended UBX as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Unity Biotechnology Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.34 for the current quarter.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) trade information

Instantly UBX has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.0900 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.6%. The company’s shares are currently down -37.29% year-to-date, but still down -10.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) is -37.71% down in the 30-day period.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) estimates and forecasts

Unity Biotechnology Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -73.69 percent over the past six months and at a 28.49% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.30%.

UBX Dividends

Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 21 and March 25.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.30% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares, and 48.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.13%. Unity Biotechnology Inc. stock is held by 106 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 6.20% of the shares, which is about 3.58 million shares worth $10.73 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.44% or 1.41 million shares worth $4.23 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 1.41 million shares worth $3.37 million, making up 2.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.89 million shares worth around $2.66 million, which represents about 1.54% of the total shares outstanding.