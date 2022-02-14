Why TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2022

In today’s recent session, 1.36 million shares of the TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) have been traded, and its beta is 1.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.47, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $31.90M. PETZ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.52, offering almost -2989.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.39, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 17.02% since then. We note from TDH Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.92 million.

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) trade information

Instantly PETZ has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.51% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5377 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.59%. The company’s shares are currently down -87.87% year-to-date, but still down -0.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) is -20.29% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.7 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.1 day(s).

PETZ Dividends

TDH Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 12.

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 73.21% of TDH Holdings Inc. shares, and 0.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.96%. TDH Holdings Inc. stock is held by 6 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.22% of the shares, which is about 0.12 million shares worth $0.15 million.

Invesco Ltd., with 0.07% or 38491.0 shares worth $49268.0 as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 57670.0 shares worth $0.3 million, making up 0.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 27024.0 shares worth around $0.14 million, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.