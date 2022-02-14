Why BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.36 million shares of the BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) were traded, and its beta was 1.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.38, and it changed around -$0.03 or -6.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $56.11M. BIOL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.38, offering almost -263.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.42% since then. We note from BIOLASE Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.29 million.

BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) trade information

Instantly BIOL has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4280 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.21%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.54% year-to-date, but still down -3.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) is -9.05% down in the 30-day period.

BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) estimates and forecasts

BIOLASE Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -51.39 percent over the past six months and at a 82.14% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 71.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 64.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $10.69 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect BIOLASE Inc. to make $9.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $8.52 million and $8.12 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 25.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.30%. BIOLASE Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 27.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

BIOL Dividends

BIOLASE Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 23 and March 28.

BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.63% of BIOLASE Inc. shares, and 19.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.99%. BIOLASE Inc. stock is held by 51 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 4.55% of the shares, which is about 6.97 million shares worth $4.46 million.

Perkins Capital Management, Inc., with 2.04% or 3.13 million shares worth $2.0 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 4.39 million shares worth $2.81 million, making up 2.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 2.39 million shares worth around $1.53 million, which represents about 1.56% of the total shares outstanding.