Why BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2022

In the last trading session, 2.14 million shares of the BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) were traded, and its beta was -0.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.76, and it changed around $0.04 or 2.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $63.17M. BIMI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.35, offering almost -658.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.34, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.86% since then. We note from BIMI International Medical Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.03 million.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) trade information

Instantly BIMI has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9100 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.85%. The company’s shares are currently down -30.98% year-to-date, but still up 4.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) is -24.71% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.09 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $62.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 97.18% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BIMI is forecast to be at a low of $62.50 and a high of $62.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -3451.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3451.14% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -18.80%.

BIMI Dividends

BIMI International Medical Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 30 and April 04.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.30% of BIMI International Medical Inc. shares, and 3.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.68%. BIMI International Medical Inc. stock is held by 7 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 1.18% of the shares, which is about 0.43 million shares worth $0.31 million.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, with 0.95% or 0.35 million shares worth $0.25 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 17839.0 shares worth $14850.0, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares.