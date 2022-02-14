Why Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2022

In today’s recent session, 5.67 million shares of the Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.16, and it changed around -$0.13 or -1.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.95B. BKKT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $50.80, offering almost -609.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.31, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 53.77% since then. We note from Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 9.62 million.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BKKT as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Bakkt Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.06 for the current quarter.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) trade information

Instantly BKKT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.78% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.61 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.84%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.34% year-to-date, but still up 68.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) is 20.50% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -2.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BKKT is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 2.23% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2.23% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Bakkt Holdings Inc. to make $14.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

BKKT Dividends

Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 12.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 32.81% of Bakkt Holdings Inc. shares, and 36.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.53%. Bakkt Holdings Inc. stock is held by 92 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 6.11% of the shares, which is about 3.49 million shares worth $35.32 million.

Azora Capital LP, with 3.03% or 1.73 million shares worth $17.52 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Small Cap Growth Fund and JNL Series Trust-JNL/Invesco Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.6 million shares worth $16.15 million, making up 2.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, JNL Series Trust-JNL/Invesco Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 1.02 million shares worth around $10.35 million, which represents about 1.79% of the total shares outstanding.