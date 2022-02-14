Home  »  Business   »  Why Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) Stock Should ...

Why Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2022

In today’s recent session, 5.67 million shares of the Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.16, and it changed around -$0.13 or -1.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.95B. BKKT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $50.80, offering almost -609.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.31, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 53.77% since then. We note from Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 9.62 million.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BKKT as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Bakkt Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.06 for the current quarter.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) trade information

Instantly BKKT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.78% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.61 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.84%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.34% year-to-date, but still up 68.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) is 20.50% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -2.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BKKT is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 2.23% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2.23% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Bakkt Holdings Inc. to make $14.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

BKKT Dividends

Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 12.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 32.81% of Bakkt Holdings Inc. shares, and 36.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.53%. Bakkt Holdings Inc. stock is held by 92 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 6.11% of the shares, which is about 3.49 million shares worth $35.32 million.

Azora Capital LP, with 3.03% or 1.73 million shares worth $17.52 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

Invesco Small Cap Growth Fund and JNL Series Trust-JNL/Invesco Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.6 million shares worth $16.15 million, making up 2.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, JNL Series Trust-JNL/Invesco Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 1.02 million shares worth around $10.35 million, which represents about 1.79% of the total shares outstanding.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RECENT NEWS

[youtube-feed num=3 showheader=false  layout="gallery" subscribecolor="#FF0000"]
Related Videos
[youtube-feed num=6 showheader=false subscribecolor="#FF0000"]
On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@20.122.162.90
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.