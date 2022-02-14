Home  »  Business   »  Why Amplitude Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPL) Stock Should Not...

Why Amplitude Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPL) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.39 million shares of the Amplitude Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $43.51, and it changed around $0.6 or 1.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.31B. AMPL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $87.98, offering almost -102.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $31.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.35% since then. We note from Amplitude Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.03 million.

Instantly AMPL has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.40% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 46.70 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.83%. The company’s shares are currently down -17.81% year-to-date, but still up 19.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Amplitude Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) is -6.81% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.48 day(s).

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $46.95 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Amplitude Inc. to make $51.3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Amplitude Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 26.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 3.60% per year for the next five years.

Amplitude Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 09.

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.09% of Amplitude Inc. shares, and 78.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.41%. Amplitude Inc. stock is held by 66 institutions, with Battery Management Corp. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 25.96% of the shares, which is about 13.98 million shares worth $759.93 million.

Institutional Venture Management XV, LLC, with 13.82% or 7.45 million shares worth $404.72 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 0.59 million shares worth $43.94 million, making up 1.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund held roughly 0.59 million shares worth around $38.45 million, which represents about 1.10% of the total shares outstanding.

