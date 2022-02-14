Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG): How It Has Performed & Trended

In today’s recent session, 6.23 million shares of the Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) have been traded, and its beta is 0.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.17, and it changed around -$0.06 or -1.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $328.81M. BBIG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.49, offering almost -294.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.95, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 38.49% since then. We note from Vinco Ventures Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 34.25 million.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) trade information

Instantly BBIG has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.89% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.83 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.23%. The company’s shares are currently up 35.71% year-to-date, but still up 1.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) is 12.15% up in the 30-day period.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -43.00%.

BBIG Dividends

Vinco Ventures Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 22.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.92% of Vinco Ventures Inc. shares, and 15.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.99%. Vinco Ventures Inc. stock is held by 81 institutions, with Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 6.43% of the shares, which is about 8.81 million shares worth $56.47 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.83% or 2.51 million shares worth $16.08 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.68 million shares worth $10.79 million, making up 1.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.7 million shares worth around $4.49 million, which represents about 0.51% of the total shares outstanding.