Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.39 million shares of the Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) were traded, and its beta was 1.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $40.76, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.24B. VRNS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $75.33, offering almost -84.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $32.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.22% since then. We note from Varonis Systems Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.10 million.

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) trade information

Instantly VRNS has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 42.13 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.25%. The company’s shares are currently down -16.44% year-to-date, but still up 8.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) is -4.59% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.92 day(s).

Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) estimates and forecasts

Varonis Systems Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -32.22 percent over the past six months and at a 38.46% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 18.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 25.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 31.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 19 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $121.98 million in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect Varonis Systems Inc. to make $94.25 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $95.2 million and $68.9 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 28.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 36.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -28.80%. Varonis Systems Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -14.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 48.80% per year for the next five years.

VRNS Dividends

Varonis Systems Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06.

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.17% of Varonis Systems Inc. shares, and 103.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 104.56%. Varonis Systems Inc. stock is held by 400 institutions, with Wellington Management Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 12.05% of the shares, which is about 12.93 million shares worth $787.06 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.14% or 9.81 million shares worth $597.12 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.86 million shares worth $173.75 million, making up 2.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.53 million shares worth around $154.15 million, which represents about 2.36% of the total shares outstanding.