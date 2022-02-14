VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In today’s recent session, 0.65 million shares of the VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) have been traded, and its beta is 1.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.39, and it changed around -$0.35 or -6.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $322.87M. EGY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.98, offering almost -10.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.06, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 61.78% since then. We note from VAALCO Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 576.00K.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) trade information

Instantly EGY has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.10% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.98 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.87%. The company’s shares are currently up 78.82% year-to-date, but still up 10.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) is 44.95% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.22, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -3.26% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EGY is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $6.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -20.59% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 25.79% from its current level to reach the projected low.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) estimates and forecasts

VAALCO Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 125.98 percent over the past six months and at a 437.50% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 68.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.60%.

EGY Dividends

VAALCO Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.26 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.13. It is important to note, however, that the 2.26% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.85% of VAALCO Energy Inc. shares, and 39.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 41.35%. VAALCO Energy Inc. stock is held by 82 institutions, with Tieton Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 5.58% of the shares, which is about 3.31 million shares worth $10.64 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 5.36% or 3.18 million shares worth $9.36 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.75 million shares worth $5.13 million, making up 2.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.76 million shares worth around $2.23 million, which represents about 1.28% of the total shares outstanding.