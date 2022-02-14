Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In today’s recent session, 1.24 million shares of the Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) have been traded, and its beta is 1.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $196.24, and it changed around $5.36 or 2.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $36.72B. TWLO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $457.30, offering almost -133.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $172.61, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 12.04% since then. We note from Twilio Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.19 million.

Twilio Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 33 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TWLO as a Hold, whereas 27 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Twilio Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) trade information

Instantly TWLO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.81% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 233.60 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.99%. The company’s shares are currently down -27.52% year-to-date, but still down -0.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) is -15.95% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $348.47, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 43.69% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TWLO is forecast to be at a low of $240.00 and a high of $550.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -180.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -22.3% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) estimates and forecasts

Twilio Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -47.70 percent over the past six months and at a 16.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -400.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 27.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 34.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 27 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $859.71 million in revenue for the current quarter. 27 analysts expect Twilio Inc. to make $912.53 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $532.94 million and $668.93 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 61.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 36.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -47.90%. Twilio Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -41.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.50% per year for the next five years.

TWLO Dividends

Twilio Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 03 and May 09.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.78% of Twilio Inc. shares, and 86.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.84%. Twilio Inc. stock is held by 1,256 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 6.12% of the shares, which is about 10.31 million shares worth $3.29 billion.

Morgan Stanley, with 5.78% or 9.74 million shares worth $3.11 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 4.72 million shares worth $1.51 billion, making up 2.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF held roughly 2.48 million shares worth around $652.21 million, which represents about 1.47% of the total shares outstanding.