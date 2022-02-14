Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE: TGI) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.44 million shares of the Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) were traded, and its beta was 3.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.05, and it changed around $0.54 or 2.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.40B. TGI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.53, offering almost -16.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.80, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.44% since then. We note from Triumph Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 725.42K.

Triumph Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended TGI as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Triumph Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter.

Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) trade information

Instantly TGI has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.63% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 21.68 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.91%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.60% year-to-date, but still up 16.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) is -0.75% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 13.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TGI is forecast to be at a low of $19.00 and a high of $30.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -42.52% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 9.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) estimates and forecasts

Triumph Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 8.12 percent over the past six months and at a 2,600.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 133.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 270.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -17.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $374.05 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Triumph Group Inc. to make $413.86 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -11.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.70%.

TGI Dividends

Triumph Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 01 and February 07.

Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.64% of Triumph Group Inc. shares, and 95.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.24%. Triumph Group Inc. stock is held by 243 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 14.79% of the shares, which is about 9.56 million shares worth $178.06 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 12.45% or 8.05 million shares worth $149.9 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 4.99 million shares worth $93.03 million, making up 7.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 4.35 million shares worth around $89.02 million, which represents about 6.74% of the total shares outstanding.