Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ: TRIB) Share Price Might Move Down By -82.06%

In today’s recent session, 1.08 million shares of the Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) have been traded, and its beta is 1.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.11, and it changed around -$0.02 or -1.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $24.70M. TRIB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.76, offering almost -509.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.11, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive 0.0% since then. We note from Trinity Biotech plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 84910.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 117.32K.

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) trade information

Instantly TRIB has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.78% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2200 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.02%. The company’s shares are currently down -20.98% year-to-date, but still down -3.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) is -18.12% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.52 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 72.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TRIB is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -260.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -260.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Trinity Biotech plc (TRIB) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -4.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $25 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Trinity Biotech plc to make $26 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $16.02 million and $32.01 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 56.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -18.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -18.70%. Trinity Biotech plc earnings are expected to increase by 79.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

TRIB Dividends

Trinity Biotech plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 23 and March 28.

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.15% of Trinity Biotech plc shares, and 40.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.37%. Trinity Biotech plc stock is held by 28 institutions, with Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 10.03% of the shares, which is about 2.1 million shares worth $4.53 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 8.36% or 1.75 million shares worth $3.77 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.11 million shares worth $0.24 million, making up 0.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 5165.0 shares worth around $10639.0, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.