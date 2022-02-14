Trevena Inc.â€™s (TRVN): Have You Analyzed Stockâ€™s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 1.21 million shares of the Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) were traded, and its beta was 2.23. Most recently the companyâ€™s share price was $0.48, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $76.71M. TRVN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.88, offering almost -500.0% off that amount. The share priceâ€™s 52-week low was $0.46, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.17% since then. We note from Trevena Inc.â€™s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.35 million.

Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) trade information

Instantly TRVN has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5250 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stockâ€™s daily price by 8.57%. The companyâ€™s shares are currently down -17.15% year-to-date, but still down -2.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) is -21.21% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.83 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 89.72% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TRVN is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -941.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -733.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Trevena Inc. (TRVN) estimates and forecasts

Trevena Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the companyâ€™s shares have fallen -62.30 percent over the past six months and at a -43.48% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -25.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -66.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -66.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $460k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Trevena Inc. to make $1.2 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The companyâ€™s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $69k and $209k respectively. Analysts predict that the companyâ€™s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 566.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 474.20%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 27.60%.

TRVN Dividends

Trevena Inc.â€™s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11.

Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)â€™s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.87% of Trevena Inc. shares, and 22.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.22%. Trevena Inc. stock is held by 112 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 6.76% of the shares, which is about 11.13 million shares worth $13.69 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.74% or 7.79 million shares worth $9.58 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 4.46 million shares worth $5.48 million, making up 2.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 3.81 million shares worth around $3.85 million, which represents about 2.32% of the total shares outstanding.