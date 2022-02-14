The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock’s (NASDAQ: HNST) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In the last trading session, 1.32 million shares of the The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:HNST) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.84, and it changed around -$0.18 or -2.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $550.48M. HNST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.88, offering almost -308.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.54, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.14% since then. We note from The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.07 million.

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:HNST) trade information

Instantly HNST has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.34 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.89%. The company’s shares are currently down -27.81% year-to-date, but still down -1.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:HNST) is -18.09% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.66 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 52.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HNST is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -208.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -54.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $85.26 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock to make $90.28 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.40%.

HNST Dividends

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:HNST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.90% of The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock shares, and 90.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.14%. The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock stock is held by 144 institutions, with Catterton Management Company, L.L.C. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 13.37% of the shares, which is about 12.17 million shares worth $126.32 million.

FMR, LLC, with 9.35% or 8.51 million shares worth $88.3 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Small Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.93 million shares worth $9.65 million, making up 1.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.77 million shares worth around $7.97 million, which represents about 0.84% of the total shares outstanding.