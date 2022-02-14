The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE: TCS): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 2.07 million shares of the The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE:TCS) were traded, and its beta was 1.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.63, and it changed around $0.58 or 7.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $423.82M. TCS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.31, offering almost -123.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.80, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.62% since then. We note from The Container Store Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 669.49K.

The Container Store Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended TCS as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. The Container Store Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter.

The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE:TCS) trade information

Instantly TCS has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.20% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.64 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.89%. The company’s shares are currently down -13.53% year-to-date, but still down -13.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE:TCS) is -19.80% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.99 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.43 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TCS is forecast to be at a low of $11.50 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -39.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -33.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) estimates and forecasts

The Container Store Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -28.62 percent over the past six months and at a 20.97% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -57.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $262.04 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect The Container Store Group Inc. to make $275.73 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -12.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 61.40%. The Container Store Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 296.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.30% per year for the next five years.

TCS Dividends

The Container Store Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 31 and February 04.

The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE:TCS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.16% of The Container Store Group Inc. shares, and 85.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.05%. The Container Store Group Inc. stock is held by 183 institutions, with Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 30.29% of the shares, which is about 15.34 million shares worth $146.06 million.

Woodson Capital Management, LP, with 8.81% or 4.46 million shares worth $42.46 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Clark Fork Trust-Tarkio Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2021. The former held 1.01 million shares worth $11.68 million, making up 1.99% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.78 million shares worth around $7.46 million, which represents about 1.55% of the total shares outstanding.