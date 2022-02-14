Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) Stock Forecast 2022: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In the last trading session, 1.64 million shares of the Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) were traded, and its beta was 2.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.65, and it changed around -$0.74 or -7.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $816.10M. TEN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.75, offering almost -135.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.70, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -0.52% since then. We note from Tenneco Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 822.08K.

Tenneco Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended TEN as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Tenneco Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter.

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) trade information

Instantly TEN has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.82 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.81%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.60% year-to-date, but still down -3.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) is -23.90% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 37.05% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TEN is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $22.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -127.98% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 17.1% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tenneco Inc. (TEN) estimates and forecasts

Tenneco Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -43.80 percent over the past six months and at a 611.36% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -89.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -24.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.18 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Tenneco Inc. to make $4.65 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.65 billion and $4.73 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -10.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -1.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -46.20%. Tenneco Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -352.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 4.42% per year for the next five years.

TEN Dividends

Tenneco Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 28.

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.04% of Tenneco Inc. shares, and 72.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.66%. Tenneco Inc. stock is held by 274 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 10.94% of the shares, which is about 8.98 million shares worth $128.16 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.59% or 4.59 million shares worth $65.46 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.92 million shares worth $41.73 million, making up 3.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.31 million shares worth around $32.95 million, which represents about 2.81% of the total shares outstanding.