Team Inc. (NYSE: TISI) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 1.1 million shares of the Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI) were traded, and its beta was 1.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.75, and it changed around $0.05 or 7.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.92M. TISI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.84, offering almost -1745.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.67% since then. We note from Team Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 728.68K.

Team Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TISI as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Team Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI) trade information

Instantly TISI has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7700 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.6%. The company’s shares are currently down -31.19% year-to-date, but still up 11.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI) is -18.58% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.64 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.53 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 92.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TISI is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1633.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -833.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Team Inc. (TISI) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 76.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 34.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $258.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Team Inc. to make $225.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $207.3 million and $210.46 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 24.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -27.64%. Team Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -646.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 11.00% per year for the next five years.

TISI Dividends

Team Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11.

Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.98% of Team Inc. shares, and 69.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.83%. Team Inc. stock is held by 146 institutions, with Corre Partners Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 7.93% of the shares, which is about 2.46 million shares worth $7.4 million.

Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC, with 6.93% or 2.15 million shares worth $6.46 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port and Global X Fds-Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.23 million shares worth $3.69 million, making up 3.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF held roughly 1.15 million shares worth around $1.55 million, which represents about 3.70% of the total shares outstanding.