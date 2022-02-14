Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 1.67 million shares of the Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) were traded, and its beta was 1.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.00, and it changed around -$0.13 or -6.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $175.86M. SNCR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.34, offering almost -167.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.88, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.0% since then. We note from Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 565.19K.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) trade information

Instantly SNCR has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.36 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.25%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.03% year-to-date, but still down -3.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) is -14.89% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.97 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.6 day(s).

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) estimates and forecasts

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -20.00 percent over the past six months and at a -5,100.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -0.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 105.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -4.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $72.31 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies Inc. to make $71.56 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $69.38 million and $65.5 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -5.70%. Synchronoss Technologies Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 65.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

SNCR Dividends

Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.36% of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. shares, and 50.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.23%. Synchronoss Technologies Inc. stock is held by 97 institutions, with B. Riley Financial, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 32.39% of the shares, which is about 13.83 million shares worth $33.18 million.

Cannell Capital LLC, with 14.56% or 6.21 million shares worth $14.91 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

180 Degree Capital Corp and Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 3.77 million shares worth $9.04 million, making up 8.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd held roughly 3.34 million shares worth around $8.03 million, which represents about 7.83% of the total shares outstanding.