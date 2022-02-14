Home  »  Business   »  Stock Performance And Outlook Of Ebang Internation...

Stock Performance And Outlook Of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON)

In today’s recent session, 2.16 million shares of the Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.47, and it changed around $0.15 or 11.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $183.76M. EBON at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.70, offering almost -831.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.70, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 52.38% since then. We note from Ebang International Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.36 million.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) trade information

Instantly EBON has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 11.21% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8800 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.81%. The company’s shares are currently up 28.16% year-to-date, but still up 5.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) is 24.53% up in the 30-day period.

EBON Dividends

Ebang International Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 01.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.09% of Ebang International Holdings Inc. shares, and 20.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.48%. Ebang International Holdings Inc. stock is held by 51 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 3.71% of the shares, which is about 5.16 million shares worth $9.81 million.

Toroso Investments, LLC, with 3.64% or 5.06 million shares worth $9.62 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 4.46 million shares worth $6.55 million, making up 3.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF held roughly 1.4 million shares worth around $2.06 million, which represents about 1.01% of the total shares outstanding.

