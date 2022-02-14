Stock Performance And Outlook Of Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRT)

In the last trading session, 1.67 million shares of the Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) were traded, and its beta was 1.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.86, and it changed around -$0.05 or -5.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $184.80M. TCRT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.57, offering almost -547.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.63% since then. We note from Alaunos Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.39 million.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended TCRT as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) trade information

Instantly TCRT has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.0500 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.1%. The company’s shares are currently down -21.10% year-to-date, but still up 2.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) is -8.99% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.92, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 78.06% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TCRT is forecast to be at a low of $1.50 and a high of $7.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -772.09% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -74.42% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) estimates and forecasts

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -51.69 percent over the past six months and at a -5.26% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.80%.

TCRT Dividends

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT)’s Major holders