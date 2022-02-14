Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.41 million shares of the Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.36, and it changed around $0.26 or 5.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $165.62M. SBEV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.91, offering almost -66.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.99, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 81.53% since then. We note from Splash Beverage Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.45 million.

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV) trade information

Instantly SBEV has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.59 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.11%. The company’s shares are currently up 358.90% year-to-date, but still up 34.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV) is 197.78% up in the 30-day period.

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV) estimates and forecasts

SBEV Dividends

Splash Beverage Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 16.

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 31.75% of Splash Beverage Group Inc. shares, and 1.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.07%. Splash Beverage Group Inc. stock is held by 13 institutions, with Parsons Capital Management, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.44% of the shares, which is about 0.14 million shares worth $0.29 million.

Millennium Management LLC, with 0.36% or 0.12 million shares worth $0.24 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.