Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 1.12 million shares of the Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) were traded, and its beta was 2.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $72.55, and it changed around -$3.98 or -5.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.05B. SKY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $85.92, offering almost -18.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $38.96, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.3% since then. We note from Skyline Champion Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 560.42K.

Skyline Champion Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended SKY as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Skyline Champion Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.74 for the current quarter.

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) trade information

Instantly SKY has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.20% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 81.87 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.38%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.14% year-to-date, but still up 0.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) is 3.78% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $92.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SKY is forecast to be at a low of $70.00 and a high of $111.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -53.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 3.51% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) estimates and forecasts

Skyline Champion Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 17.62 percent over the past six months and at a 149.02% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 26.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 94.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 31.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 45.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $499.24 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Skyline Champion Corporation to make $535.28 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 19.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 46.20%. Skyline Champion Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 45.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 40.20% per year for the next five years.

SKY Dividends

Skyline Champion Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 31 and February 04.

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.33% of Skyline Champion Corporation shares, and 99.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.16%. Skyline Champion Corporation stock is held by 308 institutions, with Wellington Management Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 12.00% of the shares, which is about 6.82 million shares worth $409.34 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.37% or 4.19 million shares worth $251.57 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 1.8 million shares worth $113.75 million, making up 3.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.53 million shares worth around $91.91 million, which represents about 2.69% of the total shares outstanding.