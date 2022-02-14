Home  »  Company   »  Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) In 2022: Rew...

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) In 2022: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In today’s recent session, 10.84 million shares of the Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $64.26, and it changed around $5.41 or 9.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $58.27B. RIVN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $179.47, offering almost -179.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $50.00, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 22.19% since then. We note from Rivian Automotive Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 21.05 million.

Rivian Automotive Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended RIVN as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Rivian Automotive Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.64 for the current quarter.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) trade information

Instantly RIVN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 9.19% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 68.98 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.84%. The company’s shares are currently down -43.24% year-to-date, but still down -3.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) is -31.95% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $131.85, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 51.26% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RIVN is forecast to be at a low of $84.00 and a high of $170.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -164.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -30.72% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $61.67 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Rivian Automotive Inc. to make $380.53 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

RIVN Dividends

Rivian Automotive Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 16.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.88% of Rivian Automotive Inc. shares, and 38.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 45.99%.

