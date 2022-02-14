Risk-Taking Investors May Find Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) Worth A Gamble.

In today’s recent session, 2.74 million shares of the Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) have been traded, and its beta is 2.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.16, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.66B. HUT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.57, offering almost -131.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.15, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 56.01% since then. We note from Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.38 million.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) trade information

Instantly HUT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.35% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.34 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.15%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.17% year-to-date, but still up 9.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) is 3.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.99 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.02 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 60.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HUT is forecast to be at a low of $16.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -179.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -123.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) estimates and forecasts

Hut 8 Mining Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 8.69 percent over the past six months and at a 833.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.10%.

HUT Dividends

Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 23 and March 28.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.03% of Hut 8 Mining Corp. shares, and 20.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.84%. Hut 8 Mining Corp. stock is held by 110 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 1.89% of the shares, which is about 3.16 million shares worth $26.51 million.

Invesco Ltd., with 1.68% or 2.8 million shares worth $23.56 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Global X Fds-Global X FinTech Thematic ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 5.37 million shares worth $71.91 million, making up 3.21% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X FinTech Thematic ETF held roughly 1.1 million shares worth around $14.77 million, which represents about 0.66% of the total shares outstanding.