In the last trading session, 1.2 million shares of the 8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) were traded, and its beta was 1.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.44, and it changed around -$0.25 or -1.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.57B. EGHT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $38.15, offering almost -164.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.71, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.06% since then. We note from 8×8 Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.69 million.

8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) trade information

Instantly EGHT has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.70% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.23 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.19%. The company’s shares are currently down -13.84% year-to-date, but still up 0.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, 8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) is -12.70% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.83 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.62 day(s).

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) estimates and forecasts

8×8 Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -40.96 percent over the past six months and at a 130.77% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $154.06 million in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect 8×8 Inc. to make $160.31 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -13.92%.

EGHT Dividends

8×8 Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 26 and January 31.

8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.53% of 8×8 Inc. shares, and 94.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.65%. 8×8 Inc. stock is held by 286 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 14.31% of the shares, which is about 16.93 million shares worth $395.96 million.

Sylebra Capital Ltd, with 11.50% or 13.61 million shares worth $318.31 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 7.6 million shares worth $163.72 million, making up 6.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.96 million shares worth around $69.3 million, which represents about 2.50% of the total shares outstanding.