ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ: RNW): Stock Forecast For 2022 Sees A A Decline Of -42.11%

In the last trading session, 1.11 million shares of the ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.75, and it changed around -$0.05 or -0.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.96B. RNW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.46, offering almost -84.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.06, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.04% since then. We note from ReNew Energy Global plc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 793.69K.

ReNew Energy Global plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended RNW as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ReNew Energy Global plc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) trade information

Instantly RNW has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.08 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.66%. The company’s shares are currently down -13.24% year-to-date, but still up 8.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) is -5.06% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.39, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 49.59% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RNW is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $17.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -151.85% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -48.15% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts expect ReNew Energy Global plc to make $260 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

RNW Dividends

ReNew Energy Global plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.62% of ReNew Energy Global plc shares, and 64.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.71%. ReNew Energy Global plc stock is held by 58 institutions, with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 17.35% of the shares, which is about 46.87 million shares worth $478.05 million.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., with 12.64% or 34.13 million shares worth $348.16 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Managed Portfolio Series-Ecofin Global Renewables Infrastructure Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 2.82 million shares worth $28.04 million, making up 1.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Managed Portfolio Series-Ecofin Global Renewables Infrastructure Fd held roughly 0.65 million shares worth around $6.65 million, which represents about 0.24% of the total shares outstanding.