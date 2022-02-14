Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 2.66 million shares of the Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) were traded, and its beta was 2.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.91, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $869.95M. PBI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.06, offering almost -104.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.91% since then. We note from Pitney Bowes Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.28 million.

Pitney Bowes Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended PBI as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Pitney Bowes Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) trade information

Instantly PBI has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.16 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.84%. The company’s shares are currently down -25.94% year-to-date, but still up 2.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) is -25.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.88 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 29.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PBI is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -83.3% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.83% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $962.98 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Pitney Bowes Inc. to make $940.3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.03 billion and $873.86 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -6.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -20.60%.

PBI Dividends

Pitney Bowes Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 28 and May 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.07 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.20. It is important to note, however, that the 4.07% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 6.26 per year.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.30% of Pitney Bowes Inc. shares, and 69.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.05%. Pitney Bowes Inc. stock is held by 337 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 13.30% of the shares, which is about 23.41 million shares worth $168.81 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 11.05% or 19.45 million shares worth $140.22 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 11.06 million shares worth $76.79 million, making up 6.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.72 million shares worth around $34.02 million, which represents about 2.68% of the total shares outstanding.