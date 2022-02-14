Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: OZON) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In the last trading session, 1.74 million shares of the Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.23, and it changed around -$2.55 or -11.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.05B. OZON currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $67.85, offering almost -252.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.07% since then. We note from Ozon Holdings PLC’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.46 million.

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) trade information

Instantly OZON has showed a red trend with a performance of -11.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 22.48 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.46%. The company’s shares are currently down -35.06% year-to-date, but still down -5.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) is -30.10% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.9 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.17 day(s).

Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON) estimates and forecasts

Ozon Holdings PLC share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -63.01 percent over the past six months and at a -90.91% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -91.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -143.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 64.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $868.28 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Ozon Holdings PLC to make $779.41 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $514.17 million and $448.99 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 68.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 73.60%.

OZON Dividends

Ozon Holdings PLC’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 16.

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.04% of Ozon Holdings PLC shares, and 25.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.76%. Ozon Holdings PLC stock is held by 243 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 2.94% of the shares, which is about 6.25 million shares worth $315.46 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 1.43% or 3.03 million shares worth $152.96 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Baron Emerging Markets Fund and Blackrock Emerging Markets Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.32 million shares worth $66.83 million, making up 0.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackrock Emerging Markets Fund held roughly 1.09 million shares worth around $49.1 million, which represents about 0.51% of the total shares outstanding.