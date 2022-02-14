Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGN): Stock Forecast For 2022 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In the last trading session, 1.56 million shares of the Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.29, and it changed around -$0.14 or -2.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $742.56M. ORGN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.01, offering almost -164.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.1% since then. We note from Origin Materials Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.13 million.

Origin Materials Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ORGN as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Origin Materials Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) trade information

Instantly ORGN has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.66 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.54%. The company’s shares are currently down -17.98% year-to-date, but still up 9.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) is -16.56% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.72 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.98 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.40, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 65.65% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ORGN is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $22.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -315.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -89.04% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) estimates and forecasts

ORGN Dividends

Origin Materials Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 11.

Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.12% of Origin Materials Inc. shares, and 28.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 36.38%. Origin Materials Inc. stock is held by 95 institutions, with Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 6.66% of the shares, which is about 9.41 million shares worth $64.05 million.

Millennium Management LLC, with 2.86% or 4.04 million shares worth $27.48 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.5 million shares worth $17.02 million, making up 1.77% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.97 million shares worth around $13.43 million, which represents about 1.40% of the total shares outstanding.