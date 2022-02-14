Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) Stock Forecast: Bullish Signals Pointing To $15.00 In 2022

In today’s recent session, 1.63 million shares of the Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) have been traded, and its beta is 4.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.71, and it changed around -$0.09 or -2.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $770.79M. OCGN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.65, offering almost -375.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.87, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 22.64% since then. We note from Ocugen Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 13.45 million.

Ocugen Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended OCGN as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ocugen Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) trade information

Instantly OCGN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.37% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.16 on Friday, 02/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.82%. The company’s shares are currently down -16.48% year-to-date, but still up 5.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) is -8.87% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.88, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 58.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OCGN is forecast to be at a low of $4.50 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -304.31% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -21.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) estimates and forecasts

Ocugen Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -48.79 percent over the past six months and at a 6.45% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 150.00% in the next quarter.

3 analysts expect Ocugen Inc. to make $13.86 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 70.80%.

OCGN Dividends

Ocugen Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 16 and March 21.

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.44% of Ocugen Inc. shares, and 29.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.66%. Ocugen Inc. stock is held by 175 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 6.48% of the shares, which is about 12.91 million shares worth $92.66 million.

State Street Corporation, with 5.68% or 11.32 million shares worth $81.26 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 7.67 million shares worth $55.04 million, making up 3.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.6 million shares worth around $40.21 million, which represents about 2.81% of the total shares outstanding.